Queensland Opposition leader weighs in on border closure
Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has weighed in on the state’s border closure.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned the borders will remain closed until September if health advice does not change, claiming community transmission in NSW is too high.
“The other states are doing better than the Premier makes out,” Ms Frecklington said.
“The Queensland tourism industry relies so heavily on southern tourists for our tourism dollar.”
