4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Queensland Opposition leader weighs in on border closure

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
DEB FRECKLINGTON

Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has weighed in on the state’s border closure.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned the borders will remain closed until September if health advice does not change, claiming community transmission in NSW is too high.

“The other states are doing better than the Premier makes out,” Ms Frecklington said.

“The Queensland tourism industry relies so heavily on southern tourists for our tourism dollar.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873