Queensland Opposition hits out at Premier for ‘politicising’ coronavirus

The Opposition has hit out at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for her criticism of the federal government’s handling of coronavirus.

The Premier expressed frustration over the federal government’s role in the crisis after the fifth case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Queensland.

But Deputy Opposition leader Tim Mander tells Deborah Knight he believes it’s simply an attempt to shift the blame.

“It’s very disappointing that the Premier has been politicising what is a major health and economic crisis.

“I just can’t help but think that the Premier, as their practice has been, is to find whatever reason they can to blame the federal government, and this is an example.

“People don’t want that type of politics.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mr Mander also outlines how the LNP plans to seize power from Labor in this year’s state election.

“Our priorities are dealing with some of the big issues that we have. We have one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.

“We have the highest level of bankruptcies, we have an under-investment in infrastructure, and of course we have a debt that’s hurtling towards $91 billion.

“[The government] have totally lost control of the economy.”