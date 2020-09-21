Queensland Opposition backs Chief Health Officer, won’t budge on borders

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has backed the decision to close the Queensland border to NSW, but has committed to greater transparency if elected.

Ms Frecklington told Scott Emerson she’s not interested in overriding Dr Jeannette Young’s current advice.

“I want to be really clear for your listeners: the borders should not be closed for more than one more day than is necessary.

“Right now, the Chief Health Officer’s advice is – and I’ll accept that advice – is that there needs to be that 28 days of no community transmission.”

Her point of difference with the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, she said, is she would cooperate more closely with her counterparts in other states and territories, and work towards a national consensus on the definition of a ‘hotspot’.

Additionally, she said, “What I would do differently … is that the LNP will receive and publish the medical advice.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News