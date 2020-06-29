Queensland mine had critical levels of flammable gas prior to explosion

A Queensland mine had recorded critical levels of flammable gas numerous times before coal miners almost lost their lives in an explosion last month.

The explosion happened at Anglo American’s Grosvenor Coal Mine at Moranbahon on May 6, and resulted in five workers suffering extensive burns to their upper bodies and airways. Four of the coal miners are still in hospital weeks later.

It has now been revealed the mine recorded dangerously high levels of methane at least 98 times in the four years before the explosion.

President of the CFMEU Steve Smyth told Mark Levy “it’s atrocious” that the regulator and operator completely failed the workers by not providing a safe workplace.

Mr Smyth said the safety recorded for Anglo American’s mines are “pretty ordinary” in Queensland.

“They’ve had the worst case of fatality since the new Act came in in 2000.

“It certainly hasn’t improved over the years with accidents, fatalities, and serious incidents.”

