Queensland man the latest to be diagnosed with coronavirus

A Queensland man has become the seventh confirmed case of coronavirus in Australia.

The 44-year-old Chinese national is in a stable condition in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the man is from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

It’s the first confirmed case of the deadly disease in Queensland, with four people in New South Wales and two in Victoria diagnosed.

Authorities in China say the number of cases has risen sharply to almost 6000, with the death toll climbing to 132.

Meanwhile, the Chinese women’s soccer team will remain in quarantine in a Brisbane hotel until February 5.

Queensland Health asked all 32 players and staff to stay in the unnamed hotel, after they left Wuhan on January 22.

Image: Brisbane Times/Robert Shakespeare