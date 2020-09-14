Queensland LNP woos mining union amid left-of-Labor stoush

The Liberal National Party of Queensland has made an extraordinary bid for support from the CFMEU after the union cut ties with Labor’s left faction.

The CFMEU accused Queensland Labor of abandoning blue-collar workers, in part over their failure to approve an expansion of the New Acland coal mine.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan admitted he’s “not holding [his] breath” to see CFMEU volunteers in blue shirts, but told Scott Emerson the LNP stands firmly in favour of the New Acland mine.

“There’s a few green activists taking it to the High Court now, that’s why the Labor party are delaying.

“Nothing would stop us just getting on with it right now, and giving job security to people.”

