Queensland hospitals skip check-in app amid head-spinning bureaucracy

Neil Breen has heard a number of Queensland hospitals are not using the Check In Qld app despite the system being mandatory for businesses from May 1.

Yesterday, Neil Breen heard from listener Colin, who was unable to use the Check In Qld app at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

“It’s just ludicrous,” said listener Colin. “It’s Queensland Health, they put out a Queensland Health app … and I get to a Queensland Health hospital and it doesn’t work!”

Since then, multiple listeners reported the Check in Qld app did not work at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, the Gold Coast University Hospital, the Gold Coast Private Hospital and the Pindara Private Hospital.

Neil contacted Queensland Health for a statement.

“It took about seven hours, because they had to eat a lot of muffins and drink a lot of coffees at Queensland Health, they finally came back to us.”

The statement read:

Whilst Metro South Health has been using the Queensland Health application for visitor check-in, Metro South Health is considering transferring to the Check In QLD app, given its success and ease of use.

“Honestly, the bureaucracy, it just makes your head spin,” said Neil.

