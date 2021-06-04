Queensland hits record number of vaccinations ahead of weekend blitz

A record 10,088 vaccinations were administered in Queensland yesterday, with similar numbers expected today.

It comes ahead of this weekend’s targeted vaccine blitz.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath send she had a message to those who didn’t register.

“You are likely to be waiting a very long time and you may not get a vaccine at all, because we will prioritise those in this group,” she said.

Aged care and disability workers, frontline workers as well as 40-49-year-olds, will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend when 18 hubs open across Queensland.

15,000 people are expected to receive jabs over the next 2 days.