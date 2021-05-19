Queensland Health strands racehorses in Melbourne for COVID risk

A new directive in Queensland Health has stranded nine racehorses due to run in the Brisbane Winter Racing Carnival.

One Tuesday night, the horses were due to fly from Melbourne to Brisbane on a cargo plane.

The plane has for months regularly completed a loop from Hong Kong to Brisbane, Toowoomba and Melbourne, but was recently ruled a COVID risk by the health authority.

“All of a sudden on Tuesday night, Queensland Health said ‘uh, uh, that plane originated in Hong Kong, you’re not coming in’,” Neil Breen said.

