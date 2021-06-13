4BC
Queensland Health accused of ‘blatant double standards’ after venue raid

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19john collinsNightQuarterQueensland Health
Article image for Queensland Health accused of ‘blatant double standards’ after venue raid

The Queensland government has been accused of “blatant double standards” after a popular Sunshine Coast live music venue was raided and forced to close at the weekend. 

Queensland police stormed NightQuarter on Friday night, with the venue accused of breaching health directives during a concert held at the venue the weekend before.

Queensland Health says the venue didn’t follow dancefloor density regulations and failed to ensure patrons remained in allocated seating.

But NightQuarter says the June 4 event was managed in accordance with a COVIDSafe plan and in consultation with Queensland Health.

 

John Collins, the former bass guitarist for Powderfinger, is leading the ‘Fair Play’ campaign calling for changes to COVID restrictions imposed on the music industry.

“Have these conversations with venues before you shut them down,” Collins told Neil.

“The industry won’t be here in six months under current restrictions, and things like this don’t help.”

Press PLAY below to hear Collins’ words in full 

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
