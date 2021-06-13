Queensland Health accused of ‘blatant double standards’ after venue raid

The Queensland government has been accused of “blatant double standards” after a popular Sunshine Coast live music venue was raided and forced to close at the weekend.

Queensland police stormed NightQuarter on Friday night, with the venue accused of breaching health directives during a concert held at the venue the weekend before.

Queensland Health says the venue didn’t follow dancefloor density regulations and failed to ensure patrons remained in allocated seating.

But NightQuarter says the June 4 event was managed in accordance with a COVIDSafe plan and in consultation with Queensland Health.

EXCLUSIVE: The furious operators of a popular music venue shut down under COVID-19 rules have hit back at what they are calling double standards. @PeterFegan9 #9News pic.twitter.com/3hpoMCGDnq — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) June 12, 2021

John Collins, the former bass guitarist for Powderfinger, is leading the ‘Fair Play’ campaign calling for changes to COVID restrictions imposed on the music industry.

“Have these conversations with venues before you shut them down,” Collins told Neil.

“The industry won’t be here in six months under current restrictions, and things like this don’t help.”

Image: Nine News