Queensland government confirms new date for Ekka public holiday

2 hours ago
4BC News
A new date has been announced for the Ekka public holiday after a coronavirus outbreak forced the event’s cancellation.

Residents in Brisbane, Moreton Bay and the Scenic Rim will be given a long weekend, with the holiday now falling on Friday, October 29.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she hopes Queenslanders seize the opportunity to take a holiday away.

“If you’re at home and you’re thinking about taking the family away, holiday locally and come and support the Gold Coast,” she said.

 

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook

