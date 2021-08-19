4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Queensland festival makes industry first..

Queensland festival makes industry first ruling for mandatory COVID jabs

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
BIG RED BASHcovid-19
Article image for Queensland festival makes industry first ruling for mandatory COVID jabs

Festival-goers will now need to have received their coronavirus vaccinations to attend the 2022 Big Red Bash in Birdsville. 

The Outback Music Festival Group has announced it will now require anyone aged over 16 to get jabbed before hitting the festival.

Founder and Managing Director Greg Donovan told Neil Breen while he knows it’s a ‘divisive’ decision, it will promote the safety of attendees, outback communities and even the unvaccinated.

“We could have vaccinated people who have the virus, are asymptomatic and pass it on to unvaccinated people.

“We’re in a very remote area, 700 kilometres from the nearest hospital.”

Press PLAY below to hear how festival planners intend to bar unvaccinated atendees

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873