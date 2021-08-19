Queensland festival makes industry first ruling for mandatory COVID jabs

Festival-goers will now need to have received their coronavirus vaccinations to attend the 2022 Big Red Bash in Birdsville.

The Outback Music Festival Group has announced it will now require anyone aged over 16 to get jabbed before hitting the festival.

Founder and Managing Director Greg Donovan told Neil Breen while he knows it’s a ‘divisive’ decision, it will promote the safety of attendees, outback communities and even the unvaccinated.

“We could have vaccinated people who have the virus, are asymptomatic and pass it on to unvaccinated people.

“We’re in a very remote area, 700 kilometres from the nearest hospital.”

Image: Getty