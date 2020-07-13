Queensland declares parts of NSW COVID-19 hotspots

Queensland will declare the Sydney council areas of Liverpool and Campbelltown COVID-19 hotspots as cases continue to rise.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the hotspots will come into effect from midday today.

Queenslanders returning home will be allowed to enter the state from the hotspots, as well as those who fall under a limited range of essential reasons.

It comes as 21 cases have been discovered in relation to an outbreak at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

Victorians are barred from entering the state as they grapple with a second lockdown.

