Queensland cop farewelled in moving funeral

4 hours ago
BILL MCDONALD
qld police
Article image for Queensland cop farewelled in moving funeral

Queensland police officer Dave Masters, who was tragically killed while on duty, has been laid to rest in a moving funeral in north Brisbane. 

The 53-year-old had been attempting to stop a stolen car on Bruce highway when he was struck and killed on June 27.

Nine news reporter Sophie Upcroft said he was farewelled in an intimate ceremony which was broadcast live to a larger contingent of officers.

“They all came together to remember their friend and also to pay tribute to him,” she told Bill McDonald 4BC Drive.

“It is a huge shock to the police force to lose on of their own in the line of duty, and you could certainly feel that emotion today”.

Press PLAY to hear more below

Image: 9news

BILL MCDONALD
News
