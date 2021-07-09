Queensland cop farewelled in moving funeral

Queensland police officer Dave Masters, who was tragically killed while on duty, has been laid to rest in a moving funeral in north Brisbane.

The 53-year-old had been attempting to stop a stolen car on Bruce highway when he was struck and killed on June 27.

Queensland is right now honouring the life and legacy of a fallen hero at the funeral of Senior Constable David Masters. @SophieUpcroft #9News FULL SERVICE: https://t.co/Jq56FeFge5 pic.twitter.com/DDCKOKWm6f — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) July 9, 2021

Nine news reporter Sophie Upcroft said he was farewelled in an intimate ceremony which was broadcast live to a larger contingent of officers.

“They all came together to remember their friend and also to pay tribute to him,” she told Bill McDonald 4BC Drive.

“It is a huge shock to the police force to lose on of their own in the line of duty, and you could certainly feel that emotion today”.

Image: 9news