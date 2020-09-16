Queensland considers ‘more plausible’ goal for border reopening

Queensland Health is reportedly considering lowering the bar for COVID-19 transmission to reopen the border with NSW.

Current border restrictions require a locale to have 28 days without untraceable community transmission to no longer be defined as a hotspot.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind told Scott Emerson halving the threshold to one ‘incubation period’, in line with South Australia’s requirement, would be “a little bit more plausible”.

“Ultimately, all those triggers are arbitrary.

“There’s constant movement and change … it is just something that needs to be discussed.”

