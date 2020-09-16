4BC
Queensland considers ‘more plausible’ goal for border reopening

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
daniel gschwindQLD borderQLD Tourism

Queensland Health is reportedly considering lowering the bar for COVID-19 transmission to reopen the border with NSW. 

Current border restrictions require a locale to have 28 days without untraceable community transmission to no longer be defined as a hotspot.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind told Scott Emerson halving the threshold to one ‘incubation period’, in line with South Australia’s requirement, would be “a little bit more plausible”.

“Ultimately, all those triggers are arbitrary.

“There’s constant movement and change … it is just something that needs to be discussed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Google Maps

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
