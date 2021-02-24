4BC
Queensland closes border to New Zealand after new cases arise

6 hours ago
4BC News
New Zealand
Queensland Health has announced the border will close with New Zealand tonight after increased cases of community transmission.

Anyone entering the state will need to go into quarantine.

“As of 6pm tonight all ‘green flights’ coming into Queensland from New Zealand will stop immediately and travellers from New Zealand will need to complete quarantine,” Queensland Health said in a statement.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said it was a necessary step.

“Unfortunately, over the past few days New Zealand has been recording some new positive cases, which is why we are closing the border from 6pm,” she said.

Anyone who has visited New Zealand since 21 February 2021 is urged to come forward and get tested and isolate until you have your results.

4BC News
News
