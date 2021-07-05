4BC
Queensland AMA urges patience over demand for Pfizer vaccine

7 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for Queensland AMA urges patience over demand for Pfizer vaccine

The Chair of the Queensland Australian Medical Association (AMA) has urged Queenslanders to be patient as demand for for the Pfizer vaccine soars.

It comes as GP’s around Australia prepare to administer Pfizer to those aged 40-59 as part of the rollout, however some clinics have already run out and are being overrun by inquiries.

Chair of the AMA Queensland Council of General Practice Maria Bolton says it’s a process that will take some time.

“There’s about 230 clinics in Queensland ready to go this week,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“The only issue is that we are asking people to be really patient because we are only going to get a small amount of stock, and for example my clinic we are already out.

“We expect more stock in the next two weeks and we have been inundated by phone calls, so we just encourage people to try and book online and try and be patient.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

