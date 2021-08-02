Queensland accepts offer to boost vaccine supply by thousands

Queensland will soon receive a boost in vaccine supply, following an offer extended by the Commonwealth government.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has welcomed an extra 150,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in the midst of a delta strain outbreak in Brisbane’s western suburbs.

Pharmacies on the National Immunisation Program will offer the extra doses in the coming days.

“With the current outbreak, there are more eligible people coming forward for vaccination and the extra supply will help to meet this growing demand,” said Ms D’Ath in a statement.

But the opportunity to call for more Pfizer vaccines was not missed, with Ms D’Ath adding this vaccine is “what Queensland needs more than anything else“.

This comes despite Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young yesterday doubling down on her controversial stance under-60s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Federal Employment Minister Stuart Robert reiterated current ATAGI recommendations in the wake of Sydney’s struggle with the delta strain.

In a large outbreak, Australians are advised the benefits of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are greater than the risk of rare side effects for all age groups.

“They said anyone 18 and over, go get vaccinated with any available vaccine,” Mr Robert told Neil Breen.

“There are some real challenges, and consistency of message is really, really important.

“The advice is clear: we want all Australians to go and get vaccinated.”

