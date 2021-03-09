Queen breaks silence on Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence on Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview.

Shortly before 4am, a statement was issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the bombshell interview, the Duchess of Sussex said a senior member of the royal family showed concern about how dark their child’s skin would be.

“It’s obviously Prince Charles that said that because Harry, in his part of the interview with Oprah Winfrey, made it clear about his respect for the Queen and his respect for his grandfather,” said Neil Breen. “He didn’t say anything about respect for his father.”

“So he cleared them publicly but never cleared his dad.”

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images