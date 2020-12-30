QLD warned to maintain social distancing as state gears up for NYE

Queensland is set to see 2020 off with a bang despite the cancellation of midnight fireworks.

The Queensland Police Service is preparing for a big but safe New Year’s Eve with a focus on ensuring social distancing.

“We don’t have the restrictions like New South Wales, so people are still able to move out and about,” Queensland Police Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Stream told John Stanley.

Mr Stream said police will be ensuring COVID compliance, social distancing and general hygiene is observed.

“We could still issue fines under Chief Health Officer directions but of course, we’ll be looking to educate and work with the community there and remind them,” he said.

“But anyone fragrantly disregarding those directions by the Chief Health Officer could be issued a fine.”

Current Queensland restrictions state 100 people may gather in a public space and 50 in private residences. These limits don’t apply to businesses operating under a COVID Safe Framework.

Today Show Brisbane reporter Sarah Cawte said the cancellation of fireworks won’t stop celebrations as Queensland enjoys relaxed restrictions compared to southern neighbours.

“We can dance at nightclubs and pubs.”

But Sarah warned partygoers not to get carried away at midnight.

“Our Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young has come out and actively told people to avoid kissing strangers.

“Anyone hoping for a spontaneous midnight kiss, this probably isn’t the year to do it!”

