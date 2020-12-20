QPS calls for patience as they protect Queensland at borders

As border closures return to Queensland, the Queensland Police Service has called for patience as they enforce quarantines.

Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Shane Chelepy said police are ‘more than happy’ to reintroduce border closures to protect Queenslanders but understanding from the public is needed.

“As always, when we bring in these restrictions … there’s always going to be delays,” he said to Scott Emerson.

“We’re going to cause delays, we’re going to cause inconvenience, but we’re asking members of the public just to be patient with us and understand that we’re actually doing it to protect Queensland.”

Mr Chelepy said those crossing the border should allow for at least 30 to 40 minutes to pass through the checkpoints.

Everyone coming into Queensland will require a border pass if arriving from New South Wales.

“If you have come out of a declared hotspot … you will not be able to enter via road as of 1 o’clock tomorrow morning,” said Mr Chelepy.

“You will need to enter via air and you will need to go into hotel quarantine at your own expense.”

Press PLAY below to hear more.