QLD’s schoolies limitations surprisingly in line with current trends

Schoolies week in Queensland has been cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns.

The annual mass celebration of school leavers is off the cards this year, as QLD health officials classify it as a “high-risk” event.

This comes as the state recorded three new community-acquired COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the total number of active cases to 20.

Founder of the schoolies support organisation, Red Frogs, Andy Gourley told Deborah Knight the new limitation of 10 people per schoolies gathering is in line with an emerging trend.

“That’s actually been the trend in the last five to seven years.

“Thinking laterally at the moment is really important and having your plan b and looking at where you can go with your mates … there’s plenty of options out there.”

Image: Getty