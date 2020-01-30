QLD Premier says federal government needs to act fast to contain coronavirus

The Queensland Premier has criticised the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus, as a second case of the virus is confirmed in the state.

A 42-year-old woman who travelled from Wuhan, as part of a tour group, has tested positive for the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global emergency after at least 170 people have died from the virus in China.

In Australia, there are now nine confirmed cases but many have raised concerns about the containment of the virus as flights continue to pour in from China.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tells Alan Jones the federal government needs to act fast.

“It’s too late to leave it to next week. This is a national emergency.

“The priority must be immediately on the containment of this virus. We need a national effort.

“The federal government has a duty of care to be contacting each of those Chinese nationals that are coming in and giving them the full and frank information because otherwise, it is putting our public health system at risk.”

Image: Getty/Glenn Hunt