QLD Opposition rejects ‘glossy brochure approach’ to unemployment figures

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
David JanetzkijobsUnemployment rate
Article image for QLD Opposition rejects ‘glossy brochure approach’ to unemployment figures

The Opposition are demanding a clear jobs plan from the Queensland government, particularly in response to youth unemployment.

Latest figures show the state’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 7.7 per cent, the second worst rate in the country.

Queensland shadow treasurer David Janetzki told Scott Emerson he’s reluctantly expecting “more of the same glossy brochure approach” from next month’s budget.

“My hope now is that the Treasurer, now that he’s got four years, he can start to think more deeply about … particular issues or particular projects that they can get behind properly, to turn some of these issues around.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
MoneyNewsPoliticsQLD
