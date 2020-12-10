4BC
NZ introduced to QLD travel bubble

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Visitors from New Zealand will no longer be required to complete a two-week hotel quarantine upon arrival in Queensland. 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the restrictions will be lifted from 1am on December 12 on Today.

“Our strong health response, Dr Jeanette Young advised me late last night that New Zealand is also good to go,” she said.

“We’re hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to do that hotel quarantine upon return and there will be free flowing movement between the two.”

 

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
