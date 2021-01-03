4BC
QLD Health introduces new restrictions to interstate travellers

11 hours ago
Article image for QLD Health introduces new restrictions to interstate travellers

Queensland Health have introduced new restrictions to returned Victoria travellers, in place from 1am Monday January 4. 

Anyone who has been in Victoria on or since December 21, 2020 will be barred from entering vulnerable facilities such as aged care facilities, hospitals, disability accommodation and correctional facilities.

Queensland Health urges anyone who has been in Victoria on or since December 21 to get tested immediately and self-quarantine until they receive a negative result.

Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeannette Young said Queensland Health has increased its testing capacity through extra staffing and extended hours across testing facilities, which are available 7 days a week.

Dr Young advised Queenslanders to reconsider their need to travel to Victoria and New South Wales.

“We have not declared hotspots in Victoria or in other areas of New South Wales outside of Greater Sydney – so right now, people can move freely between states,” she said.

“But it’s really important the community understands that decisions may need to be made quickly to protect Queenslanders.”

Image: Getty Images

