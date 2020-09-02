QLD Electoral Commission to crack down on compulsory voting

The Electoral Commission of Queensland will crack down on voters who fail to vote in the state election despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who failed to vote in local elections in March, at the height of the pandemic, have started to receive notice of their breach in the mail.

ECQ team leader Bill Huey confirmed the Commission took a softer enforcement approach, telling Scott Emerson first-time offenders generally received warnings, not fines.

“We’ve targeted those people who have a number of intentional offences in their history for failure to vote, in order to try and make clear to them that they need to comply with … the Electoral Act.”

For those who do intend to dispute their fine, Mr Huey admitted fearing contracting coronavirus will not stand alone as an excuse, but said the ECQ would “take every case on its merits”, and apply a “reasonable person test”.

“We took all the right steps in our view, and we provided a safe way for people to vote.”

Six months on, he said, at the state election the ECQ intends to come down harder.

