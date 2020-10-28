QLD election: Your postal vote questions answered

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has attempted to clear up confusion for the 900,000 Queenslanders who have applied to vote by mail.

ECQ spokesperson Julie Cavanagh told Scott Emerson if voters’ ballots don’t show up in the mailbox by Saturday, they should vote in person, as they won’t be legally allowed to return their postal vote after polls close.

“The important thing is those two dates: [postal votes] must be completed by the 31st of October at 6pm, and must be back in the ECQ’s hands by the 10th of November.

“We’re relying very much on electors’ honesty.”

Image: Twitter/Electoral Commission of Queensland