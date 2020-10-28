QLD election: LNP leader promises to fix ‘absolutely abysmal’ unemployment rate

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington has accused Labor of running a “baseless” scare campaign on jobs in the lead-up to Saturday’s election.

More than 1.8 million Queenslanders have already voted in pre-polling, and 898,000 have opted to vote by mail.

With the state’s jobs figures worse than Victoria’s, the LNP have set a target to reduce unemployment to 5 per cent.

“The Labor Party’s record is absolutely abysmal in Queensland, so maybe that’s why people are voting early,” Ms Frecklington told Ray Hadley.

“I’m not going to apologise for being ambitious.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File