QLD community sport is back!

6 hours ago
Neil Breen

QSport CEO Peter Cummiskey confirms with 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that community sport is back from this weekend.

“A million people involved in sport around Qld, on and off the field, can enjoy being back including parents watching their child play,” he said.

Mr Cummiskey said there will be no room for complacency though when it comes to following COVID-19 rules.

“We need to make sure we record people going into venues, people are physically distancing when they are watching and cleaning of venues happen as per industry plans.”

Click PLAY below for the full interview.

Neil Breen
