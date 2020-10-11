QLD border rules ‘only thing standing in the way’ of NZ travel bubble

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned of the economic impact of keeping Queensland’s borders closed, saying it’s standing in the way of the state joining the New Zealand travel bubble.

Mr Morrison told Neil Breen the only thing that’s preventing Queensland from being in the agreement with New Zealand “is your border arrangments here in Queensland”.

“The reason Kiwis can’t come to Queensland is because they’ll be taking up places in hotel quarantine, which we need to get Queenslanders home … from overseas”.

Mr Morrison warned that strict borders aren’t “cost-free” and wants to see Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk do more to get Queenslanders back into jobs.

“You’ve got to walk and chew gum at the same time; I think NSW has done very well in keeping their economy open and also staying on top of COVID.”

