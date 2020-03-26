QLD border crossing ‘a worry’ for NSW residents

Residents in northern NSW are facing delays at the Queensland border after a ban was implemented.

There are now only three roads into Queensland with those travelling for work, medical appointments or delivering freight, exempt from the ban.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne tells Deborah Knight people have been waiting an hour and a half to get across the border.

“They’re pulling people over to check them, everyone has to go into one lane.

“I’ve heard that they weren’t necessarily asking for paperwork or touching licenses but they need to not be leaning in, they need to be masked up. It’s such a worry.”

Image: Stock image