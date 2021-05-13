Qantas plane makes emergency landing at Brisbane Airport

A Qantas passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Brisbane airport this morning.

The Qantas Dash 8 plane, which was carrying 64 passengers from Newcastle, declared an emergency at around 9.25am.

The plane reported potential issues with its landing gear.

“Brace! Brace! Stay down!”#WATCH: The moment a Qantas flight from #Newcastle was forced to make an emergency landing in Brisbane Airport this morning, leaving passengers to brace in the safety position. #9News pic.twitter.com/ePFPhj1hRW — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 13, 2021

No one was injured in the landing and the aircraft was towed back to the terminal.

Image: Getty