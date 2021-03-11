Qantas boss guarantees Aussies rort-free flights

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is assuring customers a genuine 50 per cent reduction in current airfares will be passed on to Aussies.

Consumers will be able to purchase half-price flights to select destinations on most airline websites from April 1.

The government will subsidise half the price of about 800,000 plane tickets to destinations such as the Gold Coast, Cairns, Alice Springs and Launceston.

As a result, Qantas will be adding five extra services for the Gold Coast, confident demand will increase.

Mr Joyce has assured Ray Hadley price gouging won’t occur.

“For Jetstar and Sydney-Gold Coast it will mean that instead of selling $88 we’re selling $44, instead of Sydney-Cairns at $166 we’re $83.

“There won’t be any gaming on this.”

