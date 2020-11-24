4BC
Qantas becomes international groundbreaker with new travel condition

58 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Alan Joyce
Article image for Qantas becomes international groundbreaker with new travel condition

Qantas has made headlines around the world after announcing passengers will need to have a COVID-19 vaccine for international travel.

It will be a non-negotiable condition for overseas travel once international services resume next year.

Airline Ratings editor-in-chief Geoff Thomas said Qantas was “right on the money”.

“I think Alan Joyce is spot on,” he told Scott Emerson.

“They’ve got huge publicity, it’s been picked up right around the globe.

“They are the first one to come out and say this is what they are going to do.”

He said travellers want absolute security that the people they are sitting next to do not have COVID-19.

“The only way of ensuring that is the vaccination and a COVID-19 test.”

Click PLAY to hear his full comments

Image: Getty

 

Australia
