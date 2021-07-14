4BC
Push to access health advice that shut Queensland’s borders delayed once again

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Travel
Article image for Push to access health advice that shut Queensland’s borders delayed once again

Documents detailing the Queensland Chief Health Officer’s advice to the state government to keep the borders shut are still yet to see the light of day, eight months after a travel executive submitted a Right to Information request (RTI).

Queensland Health have put the blame on a tech issue, claiming that corruption in the emails has meant the process has dragged out.

Executive Director of Orbit World Travel Michael Chase-Smith, who submitted the RTI, says he’s not surprised.

“I’ve been asked for extension in January, February, March, April … and the last one was last week when I wrote to (Queensland Health) and said this is a bit silly,” he told Neil Breen on 4BC Breakfast.

“I would have thought that the health information would been at hand.

“It would have been discussed and document and it would be at hand, you wouldn’t need to search through hundreds of emails.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

