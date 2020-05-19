Push from medical experts to make future COVID-19 vaccine compulsory

Some of Australia’s leading medical experts are calling for a future coronavirus vaccine to be made compulsory, but the topic is divisive.

National COVID-19 Coordination Commissioner Jane Halton is pushing for the ‘no jab, no play’ policy to be adapted to adults, but Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly doesn’t support the move.

Dr Andrew Rochford told Ben Fordham the government should focus on “building trust” with the Australian public, in the hopes such a measure would not be necessary.

He also suggested a compensation scheme be established, in the rare event someone is harmed by the vaccine.

“The idea of a vaccination is something that will offer us freedoms.

“We should be having the conversations around why we need to do it, so that we don’t need to force people to do it.

Image: Getty