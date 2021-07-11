4BC
Push for national day to commemorate Australia’s Afghanistan troops

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Push for national day to commemorate Australia’s Afghanistan troops

Australia could soon introduce new national day to commemorate soldiers who served in Afghanistan.

The Australian reports Governor-General David Hurley presented a plan to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

It comes as the final six Australian soldiers were pulled out of Afghanistan on Friday, June 18.

41 Australian soldiers died in the Afghanistan war, and 39,000 Australians served in the conflict over the last 20 years.

“We know how brutal it was, how terrible it was for all involved,” Neil Breen said in support of the suggestion.

While the date has not yet been decided, it’s reported September 11 is among the options being considered.

“I don’t know that I love September 11.

“I think it would get lost – we know it’s the big terror attack in the United States, but that’s iconic to the States.”

Press PLAY below to hear the date Neil thinks should be selected 

Image: Getty 

