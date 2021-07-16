4BC
Push for a public vote over Brisbane’s bid to host the 2032 Games

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
2032 Olympics
Greens councillor Jonathan Sri is lobbying for a public vote as to whether Brisbane should host the 2032 Olympics.

On Sunday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner will fly to Tokyo in the hopes of securing the Games.

But the Gabba Ward councillor, who has been vocal in his opposition to hosting the Games, is holding a public meeting tomorrow at the Gabba to discuss the issue.

“I think it’s a real shame that a people of Brisbane and the people of Queensland didn’t have the opportunity to have their say on whether Queensland should host the Olympics,” Cr Sri told Scott Emerson.

“We know that other cities, like Munich in Germany for example, they actually had a referendum where everyone got a vote as to whether they wanted to host the Olympics or not, and guess what the people voted against it.”

He’s concerned it’s a huge investment for Queensland.

“Right now our mayor and our Premier are locking us into a commitment that we are going to be stuck with for the next 10 years.

“I don’t expect that a public meeting this Saturday is going to change anything next Wednesday, but we really do need to be having serious conversations about what are the costs and negative impacts of hosting the Olympics, and how are we going to manage them?”

Image: iStock

