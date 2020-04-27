‘Punt Pete’: Ben Fordham condemns Pete Evans over COVID-19 ‘cure’

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has been fined $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration after falsely claiming his ‘BioCharger’ device could treat coronavirus.

The fine is preceded by a history of questionable public statements, including publishing paleo-friendly dietary advice for babies, and recommending osteoporosis sufferers stop consuming dairy to avoid calcium decay.

Mr Evans took to social media to denounce the TGA’s decision as “totally unfounded”, lashing out at a member of the public for criticising his views.

“He is all shades of bizarre, Pete Evans. He’s a fruitcake. Some might say he’s a dangerous moron,” Ben Fordham commented on the celebrity chef’s public statements.

“Pete, I’m not sure you’ve lost the plot, because I’m not convinced you ever had it.”

Ben asked whether the Seven Network should “review their relationship” with the My Kitchen Rules host.

“He should be ashamed of himself.

“Now might just be the perfect time to punt Pete.”

