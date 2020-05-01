‘Pull your head in’: Ray Hadley slams Latrell Mitchell’s call for a fine reversal

Latrell Mitchell is calling for his fine to be reversed after he and Josh Addo-Carr were caught flouting coronavirus restrictions earlier this week.

The mid-north coast camping trip took place on Mitchell’s property.

Fellow NRL star Nathan Cleary was also caught failing to social distance, but due to being in his own home, he avoided the $1000 fine his five female visitors were served with. The NRL’s integrity unit continues to investigate the incident.

Ray Hadley argues the Taree property isn’t Mitchell’s principle place of residence, saying the plea highlights Mitchell’s “arrogance” and “self-centred attitude”.

“Fans are not happy. They’ve had a gutful of your nonsense, Latrell.”

“You need to pull your head in.

Sydney Morning Herald Chief Sports Writer Andrew Webster tells Ray the incidents are “a pretty big blow to the game in it’s scramble to get back on May 28.”

“The one thing that the NRL has been trying to do for the last six weeks is sell to the general public that they’re not going to spread the disease.”

Ray said the May 28 start date is a ‘lifeline’ for those employed by the game.

“These players are putting that lifeline at risk. I just can’t believe it.”.

