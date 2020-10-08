Public warning issued as shonky plumbers take to social media

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission are warning the public not to be deceived by dodgy plumbers claiming to be licensed in social media ads.

People advertising for plumbing work, including on digital platforms, are required to include their QBCC licence number and entity name, which can be confirmed by checking the QBCC website.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett told Ray Hadley the regulator has developed a new program that can scrape thousands of ads on social media platforms to find unlicensed operators.

“This is all about making sure that there’s a level playing field.

“People who are licensed want to do the right thing, and there are some people out there who are not licensed, who are potentially knowingly ripping off vulnerable people in the community.”

Image: Getty