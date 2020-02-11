4BC
Prue MacSween tears into ‘nanny state’ eSafety recommendations

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
PRUE MACSWEEN

An eSafety Commission publication has come under fire for recommending parents ask their young kids for consent to post pictures on social media.

“It may seem silly to ask for permission from a 2-year-old,” the recommendations state, “But the point is to model consent and respectful data-sharing practices”.

Social commentator Prue MacSween tells Ben Fordham such a suggestion is “nonsense”.

She argues the “nanny-state” solution is akin to asking toddlers to “explain the theory of evolution”.

“These bureaucrats want to tell us how to parent our kids because they’re worried about ‘stranger danger’?

“Well I tell you, they’re the dangerous strangers.”

Click PLAY below to hear her comments in full

Image: Getty/d3sign

 

Ben Fordham
Australia
