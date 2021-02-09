‘Proud moment’ for Jamal Fogarty after being named in All Stars squad

Jamal Fogarty has been named in the Indigenous All Stars squad.

He spoke to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“It’s pretty crazy to think 12 months ago me and a couple of my work mates grabbed a couple of tickets and went up to Robina and watched the game and obviously to be selected it’s been a crazy 12 months.

“It’s a very proud moment for myself and my family getting to represent where I am from and my family.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock