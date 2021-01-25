‘Proud Boy mentality’: Australia Day protester clashes with Scott Emerson

An organiser of an Australia Day protest in Brisbane has compared Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other senior politicians to the far-right wing group, the Proud Boys.

Some members from that group participated in the storming of Washington’s Capitol Building earlier this month.

Indigenous activist Wayne Wharton said it was an “arrogant” call for Mr Morrison to change one word in the national anthem in a heated discussion on 4BC Drive.

Asked about whether he believed the Prime Minister recently inflamed tensions in the community with his comments about the First Fleet, he said no.

“It’s typical of the ‘Proud Boy’ mentality. We have had it from [Peter] Dutton, we have had it from the acting Prime Minister, where he referred to all lives mattering,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have had it from the Prime Minister where he suggests the changing of one word in the national anthem.

“The Proud Boys are typical of the people that invaded parliament in America, in Washington. These are privileged, anglo-Saxon people that still hold pass to the white Australia policy.”

Thousands of people have expressed interest online in attending the Invasion Day rally from Brisbane’s CBD tomorrow.

“That kind of language divides rather than unites, it incites rather than heals,” Scott said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full discussion

Deputy Mayor of Alice Springs and Director of Indigenous Research at the Centre for Independent Studies, Jacinta Price, weighed in later in the show.

“We should be focussing on what we have brought together, what we have created together as a nation, as Australians from all different backgrounds.”

Click PLAY below to hear more