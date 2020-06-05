Protests ‘based on selective outrage’ says Indigenous leader

Indigenous Alice Springs councillor Jacinta Price has spoken out against the deaths in custody protests planned for this weekend across the country.

Ms Price told Mark Levy the protesters have been “lying dormant”, accusing organisers of waiting for an opportunity to sow racial division.

“It’s all based on selective outrage, and it’s all driven by identity politics.

“I just had a nephew murdered in the last day. You won’t get outcry for these people.”

She argues domestic violence, not police brutality, should be the real concern of Indigenous people and their allies.

“If people are serious about trying to minimise the rate of black deaths in custody, then you have to minimise the rates of Aboriginal people in custody.

“If we in fact tackled the issue of family and domestic violence … then we would see a dramatic drop in the amount of Aboriginal people incarcerated.”

