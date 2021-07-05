4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prolific puppy scammers costing millions

6 hours ago
Bill McDonald
puppiesscam
Article image for Prolific puppy scammers costing millions

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has revealed scammers have taken advantage of families looking to buy puppies as their price skyrocketed.

Over $2 million has been lost to puppy scammers, with a lot of them operating on online marketplaces.

Deputy Chair of the ACCC Delia Rickard has urged buyers to be cautious

“As long as the person keeps paying, the scammer will continue to find new excuses to ask for more money,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“If it was me I would not buy a puppy I could not see in person (and) If the price is too low that’s a really good tip.

“What you should do if you are determined to go ahead with an online purchase, first of all do a reverse image search … of the pictures of puppies because these scammers often take cute puppy pictures off the internet and just use them.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Image: Getty

Bill McDonald
Pets
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873