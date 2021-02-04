Private security uptake spikes among concerned residents

In light of recent juvenile crime stories, Brisbane residents are hiring private security to keep their streets safe.

Local company M S E Security is offering to patrol streets at night for a $5 fee.

M S E Security offers to drive through the street multiple times in the night, searching for suspicious people and behaviour.

“We obviously work with the police to liaise with them and pass on any information and act as a deterrent,” said M S E Security Director Shane Logan.

“If we do see someone in the area committing a crime, we are able to detain these people until police arrive.”

Mr Logan said the idea for the service began when he started patrolling his own street in response to recent break and enters.

