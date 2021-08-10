Prison officers walk off the job at Woodford

Prison officers and staff have reportedly walked off the job at maximum-security Woodford Correctional Centre following repeated assaults.

The prison holds an overwhelming number of Queensland’s imprisoned bikies, with reports there are at least 15 Comanchero members in one unit.

The stop-work meeting held yesterday by the officers was called over staff assaults, which they say are happening about every seven days.

“I’m not surprised,” said Neil Breen. “I’m not surprised if you’ve got 15 Comancheros in the one wing.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Image: Nine News