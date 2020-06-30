Prison escapee a person of interest in missing grandmother cold case

The disappearance of a Sydney grandmother is now being treated as a suspected homicide as police again appeal for information.

71-year-old widow Nadire Sensoy went missing in December 2018 from her home in Prospect in Sydney’s west.

Her relatives says it’s extremely uncharacteristic of the grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of four to leave her family behind.

The NSW Government is now offering a $350,000 reward for information.

Nine News reporter Tiffiny Genders revealed to Ray Hadley Nadire’s son and Glen Innes prison escapee Selim Sensoy is a person of interest in the case.

Mr Sensoy, age 44, was reported missing from the minimum-security correctional facility on May 23 and has not been seen since.

He is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, between 175-185cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and grey hair.

“Selim was living with his mother at the time of her disappearance,” Ms Genders told Ray.

“He was serving time in prison for assaulting his sister, but he walked out of Glen Innes prison.

“There has been absolutely no sign of this man, but he’s known to have contacts on the Mid North Coast [and] also Queensland.”

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the man who is considered dangerous, but to instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Image: NSW Police